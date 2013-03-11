Monday SXSW Festival Update

In this second installment from SXSW 2013, Pete and Karen go to the movies ! Pete joins a sold out audience at the Paramount Theater for the premiere of The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, and reports on the antics of Jim Carrey and Steve Carrell. Karen goes the opposite route with an extraordinary documentary, The Act of Killing. Watch the trailer at www.theactofkilling.com Reports from the Texas premiere of Pit Stop with local Presidio guy, Marcus DeAnda interviewed as co-star. Pete also reports on interesting keynote speakers like former VP Al Gore and exciting software like Google glasses.