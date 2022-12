There's a new band in Marfa, the Past Life Billionaires. The members are Tavahn Ghazi, Dustin Pevey, and Joe Trent. There only recorded work to date is here on Soundcloud.

Past Life Billionaires visited the KRTS Studios on Tuesday night during the Indie Kitty program, hosted by Tom Michael. We broadcast their original songs Call Me, Left Me Cold, Right On The Money, Diamond Pillowcases, and Nothing But Your Tail Lights.