Chris Hillen, Leslie Hopper & Dr. Kevin Urbanczyk

Dr. Kevin Urbanczyk and Leslie Hopper of the Rio Grande Research Center and Sul Ross join film director Chris Hillen to discuss the documentary Confluence: The Big Bend Reach of the Rio Grande. The new film highlights the Rio Grande's environmental management challenges and potential paths to restoration through the viewpoints of eight professionals who have lived and/or worked along the river. The film screens on Thursday (Dec 13) at the Granada Theater in Alpine and Friday (Dec 14) at the Crowley Theater in Marfa. Doors for both screenings open at 7 PM.