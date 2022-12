Today on Talk at Ten, we talk with Michael Pollan, the featured speaker at this weekend's Marfa Dialogues. For the past twenty-five years, Michael Pollan has been writing books and articles about the places where nature and culture intersect: on our plates, in our farms and gardens, and in the built environment. He's the author of The Botany of Desire and The Omnivore’s Dilemma and several more New York Times Bestselllers.