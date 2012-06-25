Heidi Trudell, Matt York, and Michelle West

Area Biologists Heidi Trudell & Matt York are our guests today. Trudell is a researcher of human impacts on birds, and Trudell is an ornithologist and butterfly aficionado. Together they co-author an excellent blog about birds, butterflies, moths and nature in general. They're joined by Michelle West, Events Director at the Gage Hotel, to discuss the Birds & Butterflies of the Big Bend event in Marathon, coming up July 19 - 22. The event features regional and national birders, talks, tours, and lots of opportunities for enjoying the wildlife of West Texas. For more information on the event, visit the Gage Hotel's website.