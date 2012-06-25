© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Heidi Trudell, Matt York, and Michelle West

Published June 25, 2012 at 10:49 AM CDT
Area Biologists Heidi Trudell & Matt York are our guests today. Trudell is a researcher of human impacts on birds, and Trudell is an ornithologist and butterfly aficionado. Together they co-author an excellent blog about birds, butterflies, moths and nature in general.  They're joined by Michelle West, Events Director at the Gage Hotel, to discuss the Birds & Butterflies of the Big Bend event in Marathon, coming up July 19 - 22.  The event features regional and national birders, talks, tours, and lots of opportunities for enjoying the wildlife of West Texas. For more information on the event, visit the Gage Hotel's website.

