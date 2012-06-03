Today's guest, Robyn Benincasa, has made an art form of extreme performance by competing and winning at the highest levels of sport and business. In her fifteen-year career as a professional adventure racer, she has biked through jungles in Borneo, climbed Himalayan giants in Nepal, trekked across lava fields in Fiji, rafted rapids in Chile—and racked up multiple world championship titles along the way. Benincasa joins us on Talk at Ten to talk about her new book, How Winning Works: 8 Essential Leadership Lessons from the Toughest Teams on Earth.