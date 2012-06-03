The Colorado River is one of the most utilized and important rivers in Texas yet it is also one of the most underappreciated. Artist and Author Margie Crisp joins KRTS to talk about her new book, River of Contrasts: The Texas Colorado, which was recently published by Texas A&M University Press. Crisp's book interweaves the complex stories of the River's past with the present and future using personal narrative and interviews with land owners and river people to link local history and lore, natural history, geology and current issues. Over fifty hand colored linocuts, lithographs, silkscreen prints and photographs by the author illustrate the changing character of the river and its diverse inhabitants. Crisp worked on the book as a writer-in-residence at the Thinking Like a Mountain Foundation in Fort Davis.