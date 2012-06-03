© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Margie Crisp

By Marfa Public Radio
Published June 3, 2012 at 10:13 AM CDT
4-shadowofbuchanandam
In the Shadow of Buchanan Dam, Margie Crisp.

The Colorado River is one of the most utilized and important rivers in Texas yet it is also one of the most underappreciated. Artist and Author Margie Crisp joins KRTS to talk about her new book, River of Contrasts: The Texas Colorado, which was recently published by Texas A&M University Press. Crisp's book interweaves the complex stories of the River's past with the present and future using personal narrative and interviews with land owners and river people to link local history and lore, natural history, geology and current issues. Over fifty hand colored linocuts, lithographs, silkscreen prints and photographs by the author illustrate the changing character of the river and its diverse inhabitants. Crisp worked on the book as a writer-in-residence at the Thinking Like a Mountain Foundation in Fort Davis.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: