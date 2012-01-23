© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Alpine Montessori

Published January 23, 2012 at 4:46 PM CST
Today on Talk at Ten, students and teachers from Alpine Montessori School. Students will sing and talk about what projects they're working on this year.

Alpine Montessori School was established in 1989, and intended to be a creative alternative preschool experience for children in the area. It has gone through many changes and several locations. The school began with one primary class of eager three to six year old students, parents, and staff. A lower elementary class of six to nine year olds (1st, 2nd, and 3rd grade) was added in 1996. Today, Alpine Montessori School is located at 908 N. 6th Street in Alpine, Texas and offers classes for ages 3-12.

 

