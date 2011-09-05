Author Denise Chávez speaks tonight at Sul Ross State University in Alpine as part of the university's week-long celebration of Latino arts and culture.

The Latin dramas begin on Tuesday (September 5) with the Pueblo Unido 2 plays and culminates tonight (Friday the 9th) with Chvez's storytelling and dramatic readings.

Chávez, who grew up on the border of New Mexico and Texas, is the author of the novels Loving Pedro Infante and The Last Of The Menu Girls.

We spoke to Chavez following her keynote address at the Way Out West Texas Book Festival in Alpine in August 2008 and we replay that phone interview for today's episode of Talk At Ten.