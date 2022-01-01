Will Floyd

Will began his career in community media as an organizer at Prometheus Radio Project in Philadelphia, where he supported dozens of local groups in urban and rural areas across the US to plan, build, and grow Low Power FM radio stations that now serve as tools for community expression.

After traveling to build new stations in places including Minneapolis and the Owens Valley in California, Will relocated to New Mexico to serve as Program Director of KMRD-LP, a locally-focused freeform station in the town of Madrid. Later he took on the role of Operations Manager at Santa Fe Public Radio. In his free time, Will enjoys playing the bass and exploring with his dog Hazel.