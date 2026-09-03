Democratic candidate for Texas Governor Gina Hinojosa campaigns in Big Bend

Gina Hinojosa, the Democratic candidate for Texas governor, was on the campaign trail in West Texas this week making stops in the Big Bend region.

A recent poll from the Texas Politics Project shows Hinojosa just five points behind incumbent Republican Greg Abbott. In the lead up to the November election, Hinojosa’s campaign is focusing on the key issues concerning Texans — affordability, data centers, schools - and now - the controversial Big Bend border wall project.

Marfa Public Radio reporter Mary Cantrell spoke with Hinojosa this week after the candidate’s town hall appearances in Presidio and Terlingua. Listen to that conversation in the audio player above.

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