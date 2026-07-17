Flood threat continues Friday as rainfall moves to West Texas

Storms once again struck parts of Central and West Texas overnight Thursday into Friday morning, leading to more flash flood warnings in areas that have already experienced torrential rainfall over the past week.

Kerr, Edwards, Real, Crockett, Schleicher, Sutton and Mason counties were among the areas under flash flood warnings Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Multiple rivers in Texas, including the Guadalupe, Pedernales, Nueces, Rio Grande, San Antonio, Llano and Frio rivers were also under flood warnings. Find the latest details on the timing and locations of warnings on the NWS website.

2:30 Update: Several Flash Flood Warnings are in effect. We continue to see activity move over same areas this evening along with brief tornadoes possible in the stronger storms. Any additional rainfall will exacerbate ongoing flooding concerns. Have multiple ways to get warnings pic.twitter.com/6t6wy2BT7z — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 17, 2026

Friday's additional rainfall risk comes after it was confirmed two people died in floods that struck the Kerrville and Uvalde areas. Thursday's flooding led to evacuations, hundreds of rescues, and damage to roads and buildings.

Some cities in Texas, including Ingram, Uvalde and Kerrville, have seen more than 20 inches of rain between Monday and Thursday, according to preliminary NWS data.

The week of intense rainfall comes a little more than a year after the Fourth of July weekend floods that killed more than 130 people in Texas.

In its latest rainfall forecast at 3:24 a.m. Friday, the NWS said that, though the threat of heavy rain persists, it will likely move west of areas hardest hit in earlier days. Rainfall is broadly expected to be less severe and widespread on Friday, the NWS said.

A flood watch continues to cover dozens of counties across the state.

A flood watch means that flooding is possible. A flash flood warning means sudden and violent flooding is already happening or is expected to happen soon.

The forecast in Central Texas, including in the Kerrville and Uvalde areas, is hot and dry next week.

This is a developing story.

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