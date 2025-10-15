New Marfa Public Radio podcast "A Whole Other Country" explores the saga of a West Texas-based secessionist movement in the 1990s

Marfa Public Radio has a new podcast out that’s been in the works for more than a year, with the latest episode out Wednesday.

“A Whole Other Country” explores the creation and bloody dissolution of the short-lived “Republic of Texas” secessionist movement that flourished in an off-grid community here in West Texas back in the 1990s.

In 1997, Rick McLaren and his group declared war on the U.S. government, and pulled their neighbors – and the nation – into the drama of a real-life wild west standoff.

For more on this uniquely West Texas tale, Marfa Public Radio's News Director Travis Bubenik caught up with Senior Producer Zoe Kurland, who reported and produced the show. Listen to their conversation above.

You can find "A Whole Other Country" at this link, or wherever you get your podcasts.

