Music Programs

AFROPOP WORLDWIDE

Fridays, 7 - 8 p.m.

A Peabody award-winning show, hosted by Georges Collinet, dedicated to music from Africa and the African diaspora.

AMERICAN ROUTES

Thursdays, 11a.m. - noon

Host Nick Spitzer presents blues and jazz, gospel and soul, rockabilly and country, Cajun and swamp pop, Tejano, Latin and beyond with songs and stories from musicians that describe a deep and diverse nation with sounds and styles shared by all Americans.

AMPLIFIED

Wednesdays, 10 - 11 p.m.

DJ Julie Bee plays the best in popular music genres from the 70's through the 90's with a mix of hits, obscure tracks, and the occasional guilty pleasure.

CLASSICAL UNINTERRUPTED

Wednesdays, Noon - 1 p.m.

Classical music is a journey of self discovery and introspection and so over the next hour, we invite you to go on that journey with a mix of wind, string, and piano compositions that range from the elegant to the whimsical.

CONCIERTO

Mondays, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Concierto presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists.

CURRENT ELEVATION

2nd Sunday of the month, 9 - 10 p.m.

Current Elevation offers a serene and contemplative atmosphere for listeners. Host Zack delivers a seamless blend of indie tracks across a wide range of genres from rock and pop to electronic and hip-hop.

DOS HORAS CON PRIMO

Tuesdays, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

A Spanish language radio program featuring music from several different genres, but featuring norteño, conjunto, bolero, tejano, tex-mex, and borderlands music. Hosted by Primo Carrasco with co-hosts Tim Johnson and Erica David.

FAR OUT WEST TEXAS BLUE MONDAY

Mondays, 7 - 9 p.m.

Doc Cactus presents an exploration into the complex and historically-charged roots of the blues genre through slavery, emancipation, Jim Crow, integration and to the present state.

FIESTA

Tuesdays, 11 a.m. - noon

Devoted to Latino concert music and artistically significant compositions from Latin America, Spain and Portugal.

FROM THE PORCH

Thursdays, 7 - 8 p.m.

Host Lisa Kettyle features musicians that live, write, and tour in Far West Texas, the program spans multiple genres, with a heavy focus on independent singer/songwriters and rock.

FUNKY BEATS

Tuesdays 8 - 9 p.m.

DJ David Harding presents solid grooves, funky feels, jazzy jams, soulful smashers, dubby delights, and bass-heavy boomers.

GREENLIGHT

1st Sunday of the month, 9 - 10 p.m.

DJ Benjamin presents a sonic collage with form and meaning.

HONKY TONK HAPPY HOUR

Thursdays, 8 - 10 p.m.

Host David Branch specializes in an enthusiastic assortment of country, western, swing and everything in between.

HR-57 LATE NIGHT JAZZ

Fridays, 10 p.m. - midnight

HR-57 refers to the Congressional Resolution declaring jazz to be “a rare and valuable national American treasure.” Each week, host Chris an exploration into classic and modern jazz with an occasional thematic focus.

INTERDIMENSIONAL MUSIC

Sundays, 11 - 12 a.m.

A freeform mix of classic New Age, contemporary ambient, psychedelic drone, Indian ragas, field recordings, dharma talks, and cosmic metal. Hosted by Daniel “DJ Cosmic Chambo” Chamberlin.

MARFA MYSTERY HOUR

Wednesdays, 8 - 9 p.m.

Hosted by a rotating cast of guest DJs from around the area with a variety of formats including thematic music programs, spoken word, comedic radio plays, and interviews with local artists, musicians and writers.

NIGHT TRAIN EXPRESS

Tuesdays, 9 p.m. - midnight

Host David Beebe presents a mix of R&B, soul and jazz. Grown folks music played late into the night.

THE OLDIES SHOW

Fridays, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

A rotating list of guest host DJs present all the classics as well as deep cuts of every genre imaginable.

THE ROCK PILLOW

Thursdays, 10 p.m. - 1 a.m.

DJ Michael Camacho brings his 1000+ vinyl record collection to put listeners to sleep as he drops the needle on classic rock, metal, and punk records.

SOUND OPINIONS

Mondays, 9 - 10 p.m.

An independent radio talk show and podcast based in Chicago focusing on the discussion of music genres, history, artists and albums.

SOUNDFOUNDER

Fridays, 9 - 10 p.m.

From KUTX 98.9 in Austin, host Andrew Brown plays electronic and beat music from Austin and around the world, focusing on new releases and favorite classics.

SUNDAY EVENING COMING DOWN

Fourth Sunday of the month, 9 - 11 p.m.

DJ “Ranger Charlie” Ewing presents a two hour thematic mix tape to help wind down the weekend. Airs every fourth Sunday of the month.

TERLINGUA TO TOKYO

Tuesdays, 7 - 8 p.m.

The show that crosses genres from Far West Texas to Far East Asia and everywhere in between. Hosted by Elena “DJ Desert Moon” Morlock.

TEXAS MUSIC HOUR OF POWER

Saturdays, 7 - 9 p.m.

Every Saturday night, Joe Nick Patowski showcases all kinds of Texas sounds recorded over the past century of recorded music. Genres include indigenous music, including Western swing, hillbilly, TexMex, Tejano, Cajunto, swamp pop, Cajun, zydeco, and much more.

THEE MIDNIGHT SNACK

Wednesdays, 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

“A late night show for late night people: a random amalgamation of music to soothe the ears to keep you up or put you to sleep.” Hosted by Sal Tornabene.

TRAIL MAGIC

Saturdays, 9 - 10 p.m.

Marathon resident Stephen “DJ Gold Dust” Hurdle presents an hour of “carefully curated music celebrating the differences of folk, funk, fusion, and psychedelia. Bridging the gap between what you thought you ought to be listening to and what you didn’t know you needed to hear on your drive across West Texas.”

WORLD CAFE

Mondays, 10 p.m. - midnight

Hosted by Raina Douris in Philadelphia at WXPN presents interviews and performances with today's essential and emerging artists.

WORLD MUSIC

Fridays, 8 - 9 p.m.

Features multiethnic music from Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Mostly acoustic new releases and contemporary classics. Hosted by Carol Fairlie.