Desert Dispatch Vol. 50

You know the joke about Why don't they make the whole plane out of the black box? [Citation needed, I can't seem to figure out if this was originally Carlin, or Seinfeld, or someone else.] Well, this week we thought What if we made the whole newsletter out of Photos of the Week?

We have received so many fantastic photo submissions from across the region – from not only photographers, but also hikers, bikers, birders, campers, locals and tourists alike. And even though we live here in West Texas, we honestly never get sick of looking at it. So this week we wanted to share some of those views with you. Because whether you're near or far, we know that if you're reading this newsletter, you're a fan of this incredible part of the world.

We are always accepting submissions! Send your photos of West Texas to us at photos@marfapublicradio.org!

Bike rack by Guy McCrary.

The Rio Grande and the adjacent River Road (FM 170) running through Big Bend Ranch State Park as captured on September 29, 2020 with a DJI Mavic 2 Pro hovering four-hundred feet above my Airstream travel trailer parked in Lajitas, Texas. Photo by Daniel J. Hale.

Drag racing in Presidio by Brian Finke.

Rainstorm by Rowdy Dugan.

Life and Death in Casa Piedra by Susan Kirr.

Storm coming in over Seven-Mile Mesa, Pecos County, by Kirby Warnock.

Seiko Dejima, the mighty Ironman triathlete, on the scenic loop. Photo by Stuart Crane.

Sunrise in the Davis Mountains by Tamara Knox.

Pinto Canyon Road by Steve Goff.

Endnotes



It's one of our favorite times of year in Marfa! This weekend is the Agave Festival, a weekend dedicated to celebrating the culture and ecology of the Chihuahuan Desert. Talks, tastings, performances, and more will be happening throughout Marfa from now through Sunday evening. See the full schedule on the Agave Festival website.



One event in particular we're super excited about: our very own Oscar Rodriguez – historian and creator, author, and voice of Caló – will be giving a talk at the Crowley Theater in Marfa at 4PM on Saturday, June 7th. From the Agave Festival website: In addition to being a great historian, Rodriguez is fabulous raconteur with an illuminating understanding of our region and its linguistic particularities. Don't miss it!



Don't miss it! ICYMI: Check out this edition of Nature Notes from last month about the incredible discovery of a mammoth tusk in an arroyo south of Alpine!



Texas lawmakers have approved a ban on certain types of outdoor chemical storage facilities being located close to homes, a response to an Odessa-area industrial fire nearly a year ago that allegedly filled a neighborhood with “black sludge.” Travis Bubenik has more from State Rep. Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa), who proposed the ban.



The Marfa Chamber Of Commerce announces the 28th annual Marfa Lights Festival which will take place Friday, August 29th through Sunday, August 31st on the grounds of the Presidio County Courthouse. The festival is seeking volunteers to help with planning and organizing the weekend festivities. For more information or to sign up to volunteer, email marfachamberofcommerce@gmail.com

This newsletter, and everything we do at Marfa Public Radio, is made possible by donations from readers and listeners. If you'd like to show your support for our work, become a member today.