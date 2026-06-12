Police: Gunman dead after Midland shooting leaves 10 people shot, 1 killed

One person was killed and 10 others were injured in a shooting in Midland on Friday morning. Authorities later confirmed the suspected gunman was dead after a standoff with law enforcement.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the suspected shooter as Victor Mata Villarreal, 45, of Odessa. According to DPS, Villarreal had been wanted for attempted capital murder of a peace officer after allegedly firing multiple shots at a Midland police officer during a vehicle pursuit on Wednesday.

Authorities say law enforcement agencies responded around 8 a.m. on Friday to reports of an active shooter in the 4600 block of West Wall Street, in southwest Midland. When officers arrived, Villarreal allegedly opened fire on officers and bystanders before barricading himself inside an abandoned veterinary clinic.

Authorities said Villarreal was found dead inside the building around noon. Officials have yet to release information about the victims, including the person who was killed.

"We're gonna be continuing to give you updates as we have confirmed details," Mayor Lori Blong said.

A family unification center was established at Midland Memorial Hospital for relatives seeking information about loved ones who may have been affected by the shooting.

In a statement, Midland Memorial Hospital said it received nine victims from the shooting. Hospital officials said five patients had been discharged as of 12:55 p.m. Of the four patients who were taken into surgery, three had completed their procedures and one remained in the operating room.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.