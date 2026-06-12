1 dead, 11 victims reported in Midland shooting; gunman dead, police say

At least 11 people were shot, including one person who was killed, during a shooting in Midland on Friday morning, according to Mayor Lori Blong. Authorities later confirmed the suspected shooter was also dead.

The mayor said first responders were dispatched around 8 a.m. to a shooting in southeast Midland. The suspected shooter was trailed through parts of south Midland before moving to the 4600 block of West Wall Street in southwest Midland, where he was involved in a standoff with a SWAT team.

Authorities said the incident had been "resolved" shortly before noon.

Besides saying the suspected shooter is male, Mayor Blong didn't provide additional details about his identity. She also declined to release information about the victims, including the person who was killed.

"Our goal here is to reassure you that we have strong response from our local Midland Police Department," Blong said. "We're gonna be continuing to give you updates as we have confirmed details."

Blong did not say what prompted the shooting or whether the victims were targeted. The scene remains active and has not been cleared.

A family unification center has been established at Midland Memorial Hospital for relatives seeking information about loved ones who may have been affected by the shooting.

In a statement, Midland Memorial Hospital said it is treating nine victims from the shooting so far. Hospital officials said four patients were in surgery Friday morning, while five others were listed in stable condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2026 KERA News