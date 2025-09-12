The Emmys will get it wrong. That's why we give out the Deggys

Television's annual celebration of itself, the 77th Emmy Awards, will commence on Sunday night.

But, even as I offer another installment of my annual "correct-what-these awards-will-get-wrong" essay — presented as the world-renowned honors for TV excellence known as the Deggys — a question arises that threatens to put a damper on the whole exercise:

Given the state of the world today, should anyone care about TV awards, anymore?

It's a question well worth asking. But as a critic with more than 30 years in the game, I'm convinced ambitious, creatively daring TV series with something important to say can have an impact worth heeding, even in the worst of times.

And when events get rough, sometimes a show that truly makes you laugh or think can be the most precious resource of all.

Of course, the Emmys themselves remain confusing. For example, because FX insists on releasing new seasons of its well-regarded "comedy" The Bear just after the eligibility period for this year, any awards they receive in Sunday's contest will actually be for episodes from last year's season. (And don't get me started on the debate over whether The Bear is a comedy at all.)

And new Emmys host Nate Bargatze's laid-back style may not be the best choice for an awards show that seems forced to prove its relevance, year after year.

Regardless of how it all plays out during the 77th Emmy Awards on CBS Sunday, here's my look at what the TV Academy should honor, courtesy of my Deggy awards.

Best drama series: Andor

Des Willie / Lucasfilm Ltd./Disney+ / Lucasfilm Ltd./Disney+ Diego Luna in Andor.

Science fiction series usually get the be-glad-you-got-nominated treatment also reserved for superhero and fantasy shows, which rarely land in the winners' circle for major categories. And I will expect no less from the TV academy in a year when hipper fare like Severance and The White Lotus are among the most-nominated series. But in addition to providing one of the most meticulously crafted dramas of the year — with a sumptuous budget that brings its corner of the Star Wars universe to vivid life — Andor made its mark this year by charting the terrifying, violent, ruthless way a rebellion comes to life against an oppressive, authoritarian regime.

Centering its story on the evolution of Diego Luna's Cassian Andor – a scrappy smuggler who becomes a key spy for the Rebellion over the show's two seasons — Andor the series is a vivid prequel for perhaps the most misunderstood Star Wars movie ever, Rogue One. Spiced by towering performances from Stellan Skarsgård, Ben Mendelsohn and Denise Gough, Andor also shows how authoritarian regimes grind down even the officials who are part of them, an important message when real life authoritarians are visibly moving to consolidate as much power as possible in modern times.

What will actually win?

I'm giving HBO's satire of the wealthy The White Lotus the edge here, even though I'm more partial to the drama which has more nominations, Apple TV+'s sardonic look at corporatism and human connection, Severance. Director/executive producer Ben Stiller's ambitiously weird vision for Severance is light years ahead of the provocative decadence of Mike White's HBO show. But I fear the celebrity factor and buzz generated by The White Lotus may win out, particularly given how tough it is to know how many people actually even see Apple TV+ shows, even now.

Best comedy series: The Residence

Jessica Brooks / Netflix / Netflix Uzo Aduba in The Residence.

True enough, Netflix's delightfully bonkers take on the investigation into a bizarre murder at the White House, involving the building's even more bizarre staff, wasn't nominated for best comedy this year (though, thankfully, Uzo Aduba's star turn as genius-level eccentric birder/investigator Cordelia Cupp did grab a nod for best actress in a comedy). And the show was ultimately canceled by Netflix, which I'm still struggling to understand. But this wonderful series managed the impressive feat of outlining how the White House housekeepers, custodians, cooks and assorted building staff actually work together, wrapping the tale in a gigantic parody of a whodunit that offered priceless cameo appearances — Al Franken! Kylie Minogue! — and more punchlines per minute than a Mike Tyson fight.

What will actually win?

My money is on Apple TV+'s The Studio, because Hollywood loves two things — Seth Rogen, and pretending it has a sense of humor about itself. And Rogen's comedic turn as a newly-hired film studio head has also led to the most fun parlor game in town: guessing who the show's most outrageous industry stories are really based on. I think FX's The Bear will suffer from industry disappointment over last year's episodes and a growing resistance to the very idea that it is a comedy. The dark horse here could be HBO Max's Hacks, which is also a showbiz satire Hollywood loves led by multiple Emmy-winner Jean Smart, who the town also loves.

Best limited series: Adolescence

Ben Blackall / Netflix / Netflix Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham in Adolescence.

Netflix's searing exploration of a British teenage boy arrested for murdering a female classmate connected with so many huge creative swings. Each of its four episodes are shot in one continuous "take" or scene. In his first professional acting job ever, star Owen Cooper delivers a powerful performance as the accused boy. Longtime TV star Stephen Graham, who plays the boy's father, co-created and co-wrote the series while delivering some of the best performances of his career. And the series' storyline is perfectly positioned to talk about the impact of incel culture and online shaming on young people, especially young boys. It is tough to fathom how this show could be any better positioned for Emmy gold. So, of course, I'm going to pre-empt all of that by giving them a Deggy, first.

What will actually win?

Adolescence. The only limited series with more total Emmy nominations is The Penguin. And it's tough for me to imagine Emmy waiving its unwritten rule about superhero-connected series in major categories — remember what I wrote above about Andor? — for this case.

Best supporting actor in a comedy: Harrison Ford

/ Apple TV+ / Apple TV+ Harrison Ford in Shrinking.

I don't usually hand out Deggys for this category. But I've been pulling for the grizzled movie star to get nominated here ever since Shrinking first hit Apple TV+ in 2023. People often forget that, in addition to being one of Hollywood's most adept action stars, Ford demonstrated his flair for wry humor in romantic comedies like Working Girl and Sabrina a long time ago. In Shrinking, he makes the most of his playfully gruff public persona as crusty mentor to Jason Segel's therapist character. And his ability to blend into a cooking comedic ensemble reminds us that great actors can shine wherever they are placed, as long as they get excellent material and strong collaborators.

Who will actually win here? As much as Emmy voters seem to disdain giving awards to big movie stars or playing into expected narratives, I actually think Ford will take this category. Ebon Moss-Bachrach may be undone by backlash against The Bear, and I'm not sure whether The Studio's Ike Barinholtz, the other likely contender, has enough juice to overcome Ford's stature.

Best talk series: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Scott Kowalchyk / CBS Entertainment / CBS Entertainment The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Often, I have used this award to advocate for Hot Ones, a YouTube-based show I think exemplifies the creative spirit and audience appeal that late night TV must harness to survive into the future. But after Paramount's questionable decision to cancel Colbert's show when his contract ends in May — announced just as the Trump administration was considering allowing sale of the company — I want to hand a Deggy to a show that's still tossing zingers on its 10th anniversary. Paramount may argue the show was losing money, but this critic will always believe the cancellation was, in part, a political decision that corporate leaders were too chicken to admit. So here's a Deggy to make up for losing your gig, Stephen; I'm proud that you're still refusing to temper the political satire that likely put you in the crosshairs of Paramount's owners.

Who will actually win here?

Probably The Daily Show, because its spot-on lampooning of modern media and politics remains relevant and amazingly consistent. But it might be nice if the Television Academy ponied up a statue for Colbert. Because sometimes it's good to make a positive example of someone who has taken a stand for quality satire and the need, in a free society, to always speak truth to power.

Best beginning to a TV program: Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music

No, Emmy doesn't have a category for this. But I had to break out a special Deggy for this achievement. The Tonight Show bandleader and The Roots co-founder Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson did an amazing job as co-director of this joint. But its most staggering achievement may be its opening: over seven minutes of the coolest musical mashup ever concocted for a documentary — a montage of performances ranging from R.E.M. playing with The Time to Rick James, Duran Duran and Prince flowing into and out of each other while working the same groove. Questlove told me he achieved it, in part, by watching every musical performance from all the existing seasons of Saturday Night Live, cataloguing the key and tempo of every performance, which was eventually exported to a spreadsheet of some kind. Musical obsession like this has to be rewarded with a Deggy.



