A new state grant will help plug wells across Texas, but will any of it go towards Lake Boehmer?

Marfa Public Radio's Carlos Morales and Permian Basin reporter Mitch Borden sat down to discuss a few remaining question in order to wrap up this three-part series on Lake Boehmer and other leaks being discovered in West Texas' oil fields.

Listen to get a better understanding on state funding that will be directed towards leaking water wells, why the lake's water is so noxious and what forces could be driving these leaks.

This is the final part of Marfa Public Radio's three part series on the Lake Boehmer. To read the full story, click here.