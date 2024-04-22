© 2024 Marfa Public Radio
A new state grant will help plug wells across Texas, but will any of it go towards Lake Boehmer?

Marfa Public Radio | By Mitch Borden
Published April 22, 2024 at 2:15 PM CDT
The Sloan Blair No.1, which is the well that feeds Lake Boehmer, releases hundreds of gallons per minute. The impurities in the water change the stones around it to a bluish gray color.

Marfa Public Radio's Carlos Morales and Permian Basin reporter Mitch Borden sat down to discuss a few remaining question in order to wrap up this three-part series on Lake Boehmer and other leaks being discovered in West Texas' oil fields.

Listen to get a better understanding on state funding that will be directed towards leaking water wells, why the lake's water is so noxious and what forces could be driving these leaks.

This is the final part of Marfa Public Radio's three part series on the Lake Boehmer. To read the full story, click here.

Mitch Borden
Mitch Borden is Permian Basin Reporter & Producer at Marfa Public Radio.
