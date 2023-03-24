Midland’s Western United Life building to be demolished this weekend

After standing empty for nearly 40 years, the Western United Life building in downtown Midland is scheduled to come down. Officials with the City of Midland say the 12-story building will be demolished on Saturday, March 25.

The building has been a prominent feature of the city’s skyline since it was built in the 1940s — and is a stark reminder of the oil industry’s boom-bust cycle that has defined the region. Following the historic oil bust that hit West Texas in the mid-80s, the Western United Life Building, along with two other skyscrapers, were left to loom empty over the city’s downtown.

City of Midland

According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the Western United Life building was purchased by the Midland Development Corporation in 2018 with the goal of redeveloping the building.

But the group’s executive director, Sara Harris, told Marfa Public Radio in 2022 that renovating the space became too costly .

According to Harris, “It turned out not to be feasible, primarily because it is so much more costly to renovate an existing old structure than it is to build something new.”

Saturday morning’s demolition details:

