Shooting at El Paso mall leaves at least one dead, three injured

A shooting at a mall in El Paso on Wednesday left at least one person dead and three others injured, police said.

A large law enforcement presence descended on Cielo Vista Mall in East El Paso after a report of a shooting just after 5 p.m. local time.

Police said during a press briefing hours later that one suspect was in custody and that another possible suspect was still at large.

“It’s too early to discuss or to speculate on motives. That will be part of the investigation. Right now we are making sure that we take care of the injured and secure the mall,” said El Paso Police Sgt. Robert Gomez.

A family reunification center was set up at Burges High School, which is a few blocks from the mall.

This is the scene at Burges High School where at least three buses with people have people reuniting with from Cielo Vista Mall.

Cielo Vista Mall is adjacent to the Walmart where a white supremacist shot and killed 23 people in August 2019.

In a tweet, Gov. Greg Abbott said he reached out to El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and offered state resources as the investigation continues.

“I spoke to Mayor Leeser about the shooting tonight in El Paso. l offered the full support of the State of Texas, including the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Division of Emergency Management to help the city of El Paso respond to this tragic event,” Abbott tweeted.

Gomez said the shooting appeared to be isolated to the mall. He added that he could not offer more details on the suspect in custody.

