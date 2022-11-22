Longtime Marfa Public Radio DJ officially named Morning Edition host

In the last few years, Julie Bernal — in addition to hosting music shows on Marfa Public Radio — has been a frequent voice on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Beginning Nov. 22, she’ll be the official voice of Morning Edition on Marfa Public Radio.

By Marfa Public Radio Staff

Julie Bernal, longtime volunteer DJ and substitute host on Marfa Public Radio, has been brought on as a part-time staff member and will become the official host of Morning Edition.

Listeners will know Bernal’s voice from her Wednesday evening music show Old’s Cool as well occasionally hosting All Things Considered over the years. Most recently, she’s been a fixture in the morning on Marfa Public Radio following the departure earlier this year of the station’s last Morning Edition host, Bárbara Anguiano.

Bernal says she’s excited at the opportunity to host one of the station’s most popular news magazines and is eager to bring her own style and flair to the show.

“It’s really amazing,” said Bernal. “I feel like I’ve come such a long way in my abilities. It’s just really exciting to do this thing that I never imagined that I would be able to do.”

Bernal, who has lived in Marfa for about a decade, hopes her community ties and familiarity with the region will help bring a personable quality to her on-air delivery.

While Bernal’s official role at the station will involve anchoring a news program, her first draw to the radio station was “all about music,” she said.

Even though Bernal will be giving more of her time to the news now , she’ll continue to host music shows on Marfa Public Radio.