Reaction To Obama's Prime-Time Stimulus Pitch

Published February 10, 2009 at 11:00 AM CST

Last night, President Barack Obama delivered the first prime-time news conference. Obama warned that if a stimulus package is not passed soon in the U.S. Senate, the country is headed in a downward economic spiral.

Damond Smart, of Elkhart, Ind.; Connie Guy, of Montville, Pa. and Michelle Dugar of Columbia, SC, talk openly about weathering a tough economic storm, and what Obama's proposed stimulus package would mean to them.

