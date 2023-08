In a five-to-four ruling, the Supreme Court has granted detainees at Guantanamo Bay the right to challenge their detention in civilian courts. This isn't the first time that the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of detainees. Madeleine Brand talks to Slate.com legal affairs writer Dahlia Lithwick about what this ruling could mean for the detainees.

