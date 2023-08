Across the U.S. recently, reports of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infections have blanketed newspaper, TV and radio. Some schools that have had MRSA cases are responding with deep-cleanings to kill germs.

But to prevent MRSA infections, health experts say, schools should focus on changing student hygiene.

Anna Sale reports from West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.