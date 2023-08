The Dalai Lama is to receive the Congressional Gold Medal. The Chinese government is not happy about the award or the warm reception the Dalai Lama is receiving from the Bush administration. The White House is trying to downplay the situation, saying the Dalai Lama is a great leader trying to secure Tibetans' rights — but not their independence.

