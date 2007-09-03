© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Lobby Hours: Monday - Friday 10:30 AM to Noon & 1 PM to 2:30 PM
For general inquiries: (432) 729-4578
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bush, Advisers Visit Iraq's Anbar Province

By Don Gonyea,
Melissa Block
Published September 3, 2007 at 3:00 PM CDT

During an unannounced visit to Iraq on Monday, President Bush said that he'll make his decision on United States combat force levels in the country based on his commanders' assessments, not on pressure from, in his words, "Washington politicians."

The president was accompanied by Defense Secretary Robert M. Gates and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice at a U.S. air base in al-Anbar province, about 120 miles from Baghdad.

The President met with U.S. military commanders and Iraqi leaders. He told troops that Iraq's Anbar province shows that U.S. military efforts in Iraq are working.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.
Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.