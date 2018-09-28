© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Claire Dederer

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 28, 2018 at 9:55 AM CDT
043v4_b79a8574_jennyjimenez_clairedederercopy
Claire Dederer (Jenny Jimenez)

On this edition of West Texas Talk, a conversation between Rachel Monroe and current Lannan writer-in-residence, Claire Dederer.

Dederer is the author of two critically acclaimed memoirs: Love and Trouble: A Midlife Reckoning and Poser: My Life in Twenty-Three Yoga Poses, which was a New York Times bestseller.

Currently, she is at work on Monsters, her forthcoming nonfiction book investigating good art made by bad people. The book is based on her viral 2017 essay for the Paris Review, “What Do We Do with the Art of Monstrous Men?”

Dederer is a long-time contributor to the New York Times, and her essays, criticism, and reviews have also appeared in the Paris ReviewThe AtlanticThe NationVogueSlateSalonNew YorkElle, and many other publications.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: