Station Update: Localore, West Texas Wonders, and Our Ancient, Troublesome Transmitter
In this episode, General Manager Elise Pepple joins Diana Nguyen to update listeners on what's happenin' at the station.
Here's what they cover:
- This year, the station received a grant to host storytelling workshops and events in West Texas. This is made possible through a grant from AIR's project Localore. Find dates and more information here. To sign up for a workshop, shoot an email to storytelling@marfapublicradio.org.
- West Texas Wonders is a journalism initiative the station launched this summer. Listeners submit questions, and we investigate. Check out this page to see the stories we've produced from this series, or to submit a question!
- Elise Pepple explains what the deal with our broadcast in Marfa and Fort Davis is. (Hint: We're using outdated technology.)
- Membership Drive is just around the corner! Our fall drive will run from Monday, October 1 through Friday, October 5. We'll cap off the week with a block party at the station during Chinati Weekend's Made in Marfa that Friday.
- Did you miss your favorite music show? Don't fret! You can listen to any program from the past week here. To find shows from our entire archive beginning in April, head over to our mixcloud.