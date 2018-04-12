"All or Nothing:" Stories of Big Risks from Marfa
Here is the full version of live stories from our "All or Nothing" event that took place on Friday, April 6, 2018 at the Crowley Theater. Thank you to the storytellers, Big Bend Brewing Co., and the Crowley Theater.
If you’re interested in telling a story at our forthcoming events, please shoot us an email as storytelling@marfapublicradio.org.
[gallery ids="33965,33967,33964,33966"]
Storytellers from the event:
- 00:00 - Alex Gates is the owner and chef at Cochineal in Marfa. She moved here with her husband and daughter to pursue a life-long dream.
- 7:40 - Jeff has lived in Marfa for 6 years. He grew up in Illinois and studied philosophy in Kentucky. At one point in his life, he ended up in California.
- 24:00 - Chloe Gallagher is a West Coast born writer, muppet enthusiast, and all around amateur. When she’s not complaining about the heat in the kitchen at Stellina - she can be found talking to flowers and trying to befriend stray dogs. She says she spends the majority of her free time boring people with stories they didn’t ask to hear about people they’ve never met.
- 35:40 - General Manager Elise Pepple tells about her past life as a park ranger in Alaska.