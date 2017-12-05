© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

West Texas Grassroots Historian & Author Israel Mendoza de Levario

Published December 5, 2017 at 7:00 PM CST
Israel Mendoza de Levario has dedicated decades of his life towards researching his indigenous Jumano ancestry - a heritage many West Texans fail to acknowledge, even though DNA tests show that some 90% of people living in the Presidio-Ojinaga have indigenous blood. On this episode of West Texas Talk, we chat with De Levario about his self-published books and plans for a museum that focuses on the indigenous history of West Texas.

 

 

