West Texas Grassroots Historian & Author Israel Mendoza de Levario
Israel Mendoza de Levario has dedicated decades of his life towards researching his indigenous Jumano ancestry - a heritage many West Texans fail to acknowledge, even though DNA tests show that some 90% of people living in the Presidio-Ojinaga have indigenous blood. On this episode of West Texas Talk, we chat with De Levario about his self-published books and plans for a museum that focuses on the indigenous history of West Texas.