On the eve of Halloween, we speak with entomologist Dr. Chris Ritzi about the diverse range of insect life in West Texas: from tarantula mating to scorpion hunting to vinegaroon spray, and more. He also fills us in on the ways that Hollywood has drawn inspiration from insect's alien ways. Ritzi is the Chair of the Biology, Geology and Physical Sciences Department at Sul Ross State University.The university has an Insect/Anthropod Collection with about 80,000 specimens.