Denmark-Based Artist Collective Explores Phenomenon of ETs and UFOs in American Southwest

On this episode of West Texas Talk, Diana Nguyen talks with Sara Galbiati, Peter Helles Eriksen and Tobias Selnaes Markussen. They’re members of the Denmark-based collective, Phenomena, which takes an anthropological approach to studying the modern idea of extraterrestrials and UFOs. They spent three years traveling through the southwestern region of the United States, investigating and documenting believers. Their work is compiled in a book, titled Phenomena.