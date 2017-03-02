© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

West Texas’ McDonald Observatory takes on the Universe’s biggest mystery – Dark Energy

Published March 2, 2017 at 6:30 PM CST

Enthusiasm at the McDonald Observatory in Fort Davis is running high with the Hobby-Eberly Telescope back on line with world-class instrumentation and a new mission – probing the universe for the composition and effects of Dark Energy. The project is called HETDEX, Hobby-Eberly Telescope Dark Energy Experiment. The astronomer in charge, Professor Gary Hill of UT Austin, describes the project and its exciting possibilities on West Texas Talk.

West Texas Talk Dark SkiesastronomyGary HillOuter SpaceskiestelescopeMcDonald ObservatoryHobby-Eberly Telescope
