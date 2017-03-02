West Texas’ McDonald Observatory takes on the Universe’s biggest mystery – Dark Energy
Enthusiasm at the McDonald Observatory in Fort Davis is running high with the Hobby-Eberly Telescope back on line with world-class instrumentation and a new mission – probing the universe for the composition and effects of Dark Energy. The project is called HETDEX, Hobby-Eberly Telescope Dark Energy Experiment. The astronomer in charge, Professor Gary Hill of UT Austin, describes the project and its exciting possibilities on West Texas Talk.