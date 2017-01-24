© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

West Texas Inauguration Road Trip

By Marfa Public Radio
Published January 24, 2017 at 11:34 AM CST

After the inauguration of Donald Trump, we sent seven reporters all over West Texas (Marfa, Alpine, Fort Davis, Balmorhea, Presidio, Midland, Odessa, Fort Stockton, and Coyanosa) to hear from voters about their feelings towards the new president.

The voices and opinions we gathered were as diverse as the people who call west Texas home.

This special was produced by Jackson Wisdorf and Diana Nguyen - Reporting for this special was done by Sally Beauvais, Zoe Kurland, Travis Lux, Bayla Metzger, Diana Nguyen, Elise Pepple, Lana Straub, an Jackson Wisdorf

Latest Episodes: