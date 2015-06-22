© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

KRTS Youth Media Project Features Marfa Student Stories

By Marfa Public Radio
Published June 21, 2015 at 11:20 PM CDT
krtsyouthmedia2015
2015 KRTS Youth Media participants, Joel, Brizzy, and Eva.

The 2015 chapter of the KRTS Youth Media Project has concluded. On West Texas Talk today, we play the final reports form the student storytellers. Project Coordinator Sally Beauvais talks about this year's program - the third year of the project and the first year it was conducted entirely at Marfa Public School.

The KRTS Youth Media Project is part of the PBS Newshour Student Reporting Labs. The stories are:


  • Big Business, Small Town: A Wal-Mart in Marfa , by Joel Hernandez

  • Healthcare in Isolated West Texas, by Chris Salas

  • Text Tones: Risking Your Life Behind The Wheel, by Amber Olvera

  • Attached at the Hip: Leaving Home for the Military, by Alejandra Hernandez

  • The Amazing Dizzneyland, by Brizzy Mendoza

  • RoboHorns in Lubbock: Marfa ISD's Rookie Year at FIRST Robotics, by Michael Vega

  • Campaigning in the Age of Millennials Wendy Davis and Social Media, by Eva Guevara

 

