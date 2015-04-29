© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Roger White, Artist and Author of The Contemporaries

By Marfa Public Radio
Published April 29, 2015 at 11:14 AM CDT
thecontemporaries_hc
"The Contemporaries: Travels in the 21st-Century Art World" by Roger White (Bloomsbury USA/Bloomsbury USA)

Artist and author Roger White talks with host Tom Michael about White's book The Contemporaries, Travels in the 21st Century Art World.

White received an MFA in painting from Columbia University. His work is represented by the Rachel Uffner Gallery in New York, and he has exhibited his paintings in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Tokyo. White co-founded the art journal Paper Monument, and has co-edited two Paper Monument pamphlets: I Like Your Work and Draw It With Your Eyes Closed.

Tags
West Texas Talk Roger WhiteThe Contemporaries"The Contemporaries: Travels in the 21st-Century Art World
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: