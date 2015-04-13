Artist Gonzalo Lebrija

On West Texas Talk today, we speak to Gonzalo Lebrija, an artist who lives and works out of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Lebrija’s past exhibitions include The Distance Between You and Me at the Vancouver Art Gallery (2011) and Resisting the Present, Mexico City 2000-2012 at the Museo Amparo, Puebla (2011) and Musée d’Art Moderne de La Ville de Paris (2012).

The artist works in photography, video, sound and sculpture. He has shown work in the United States, Europe, and Latin America.