West Texas Talk

Grainger Hunt Talks Garage Rock and Raptors

Published April 10, 2015 at 6:26 PM CDT
grainger-hunt-peyton-starr-believers
Grainger Hunt (left) fronting The Believers in 1965 (http://phantomprod.com)

On West Texas Talk, our guest is Grainger Hunt. Grainger was involved in the garage rock music scene of the 1960's while a student at Sul Ross State University. Grainger eventually shifted his interests to science, and achieved a PhD in Zoology with a focus on Peregrine Falcons. He also went on to become one of the founding members of the Chihuahuan Desert Research Institute at Sul Ross. Today he lives in Northeast California.

Today on the show, Grainger talks about the music scene during his time in West Texas and also his work with raptors.

