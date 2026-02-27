17 measles cases reported in El Paso, including 13 at ICE Camp East Montana

Seventeen measles cases have been reported in El Paso, including 13 at the Camp East Montana Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center, health officials said Thursday.

The four community cases in El Paso aren’t connected to the cases at Camp East Montana, city spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta said.

The cases at the ICE detention center are outside the city’s jurisdiction and reported through federal authorities, the El Paso Department of Public Health said in a news release. City health officials are coordinating with federal partners and have provided testing support and vaccines for prevention efforts, the release states.

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, said the measles outbreak at ICE’s largest detention facility is no surprise.

“This public health crisis is a direct result of the manner in which Acquisition Logistics operates the facility: an explicit effort to maximize profits at the expense of federal standards for services such as medical attention,” she said. “Such an inexperienced, incompetent private prison corporation does not share our community’s interests or those of the detainees. For these reasons and more, I continue my calls for Camp East Montana to be shut down and Acquisition Logistics to be investigated.”

Earlier this month, two cases of tuberculosis and 18 cases of COVID-19 were identified at the ICE detention facility, which is located on Fort Bliss.

The four new measles cases in the city of El Paso involve a man in his 20s, a man in his 30s and two women in their 30s, all with unknown vaccination status.

The department identified several locations where potential exposures may have occurred between Feb. 20 and Feb. 22, including Cielo Vista Mall, Del Sol Medical Center, the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso, Target Bassett and multiple restaurants. Individuals who visited those sites and develop symptoms such as fever or rash should contact a health care provider.

Public health officials have begun contact tracing and are working with community partners to prevent further spread of the virus.

Measles spreads through coughing and sneezing and can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area. The illness typically begins with fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a rash that spreads from the head downward.

Although about 98% of El Paso County residents are vaccinated against measles, officials say unvaccinated or under-vaccinated individuals remain at highest risk.

A community needs an immunization rate above 95% to prevent the spread of measles, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The MMR, or measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, is one of the required immunizations for Texas school children.

El Paso kindergarteners saw an uptick in MMR immunization last school year and El Paso County as a whole contrasts other major counties in Texas where vaccination rates have fallen below the herd immunity threshold.

El Paso had not had a measles outbreak since 1990 until six cases were reported at El Paso and Fort Bliss in 2019.

Last year, El Paso saw 59 cases when Texas experienced its worst measles outbreak in nearly 30 years, according to the state health department’s data.

The West Texas measles outbreak spread to El Paso in April 2025 and also crossed into neighboring Ciudad Juárez. More than 750 cases were reported in Texas and more than 4,500 cases were reported in Chihuahua. Texas health authorities declared the state’s outbreak over in August 2025, while Mexican health authorities declared the country’s outbreak over in February of this year.

Young adults were among the most affected in the previous local outbreak, and the current cases also involve people in that age group. Residents with unknown vaccination history are encouraged to receive a measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, which provides about 97% protection after two doses.

MEASLES IMMUNIZATIONS IN EL PASO

Walk-in immunization services are available from 7:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following city community clinics:



Lower Valley Community Clinic, 9341 Alameda Ave.

Henderson Community Clinic, 721 S. Mesa St.

Northeast Community Clinic, 9566 Railroad Drive

Westside Community Clinic, 7380 Remcon Circle

Appointments can also be scheduled by calling 915-212-0200.

The city has also activated a measles hotline for residents seeking information about symptoms, vaccination or potential exposure: 915-212-4357.

8:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 27. This story has been updated with a comment from U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar.

El Paso Matters is a member-supported nonpartisan media organization that uses journalism to expand civic capacity in the El Paso region.