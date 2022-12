On Monday’s Talk at Ten, K. Yoland interviews Massachusetts-based artist and KRTS front desk volunteer Sarah Nelson. Sarah taught metalsmithing and jewelry at the Worcester Center of Crafts for 17 years, and is represented by Massachusetts gallery Alchemy 9.2.5. She tells us about her jewelry, her aluminum flamingos and the mishap that landed her in Marfa for two weeks of volunteering at KRTS.