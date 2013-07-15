Herve Vanel and an Hour of French Music
Brown University professor and frequent Marfa visitor Herve Vanel marks Bastille Day (yesterday,
June July 14) with an hour of French music this morning. It's a reprise of a guest DJ appearance Vanel makes almost every summer.
A few year's back, NPR Music took their own tour of French music on Bastille Day, but Vanel's playlist is more personal than official.
Factoids.
- For the past decade, there have been a relatively higher number of French-born citizens living in Marfa than other ethnic and racial groups. Full demographic information from the U.S. Census.
- Bastille Day is often celebrated on KRTS 93.5 FM.
- French students have residencies in town as part of Fieldwork Marfa.