Herve Vanel and an Hour of French Music

By Marfa Public Radio
Published July 15, 2013 at 6:40 AM CDT
fb-herve-vanel
Herve Vanel

Brown University professor and frequent Marfa visitor Herve Vanel marks Bastille Day (yesterday, June July 14) with an hour of French music this morning. It's a reprise of a guest DJ appearance Vanel makes almost every summer.

A few year's back, NPR Music took their own tour of French music on Bastille Day, but Vanel's playlist is more personal than official.

Factoids.


  • For the past decade, there have been a relatively higher number of French-born citizens living in Marfa than other ethnic and racial groups. Full demographic information from the U.S. Census.

  • Bastille Day is often celebrated on KRTS 93.5 FM.

  • French students have residencies in town as part of Fieldwork Marfa.

 

