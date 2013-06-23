KRTS Astronomy Series: Astronomer Explains High Resolution Stellar Spectroscopy

On the last Monday of each month, KRTS’s Talk at Ten features a conversation with an astronomer from The McDonald Observatory. In this episode, we speak with Dr. Ivan Ramirez, an astronomer specializes in high resolution stellar spectroscopy.

Ramirez uses data generated from the McDonald Observatory to map the chemical compositions and fundamental parameters of sun like stars that harbor planets much like the earth. In this interview, he discusses HD 146233, a star in the Milky Way very much like our sun with earth like planets. He earned a postdoctorate degree in Astrophysics from the Max Planck Institute.

The KRTS listening area is lucky enough to be home to some of the darkest skies in the nation. The McDonald Observatory’s facilities and telescopes are located on Mount Locke and Mount Fowlkes outside of Fort Davis, Texas. The observatory is a research unit of The University of Texas at Austin, and is one of the world’s leading centers for astronomical research, teaching, and public education and outreach. The McDonald Observatory celebrates its 75th Anniversary in 2014. Tune in to Talk at Ten on July 26 to hear the next conversation from this fascinating series.