Steven Finkelstein - KRTS Astronomy Series

On the last Monday of each month, KRTS’s Talk at Ten features a conversation with an astronomer from The McDonald Observatory. In this episode, we speak with Steven Finkelstein, an assistant professor in the Department of Astronomy at The University of Texas at Austin. Finkelstein studies a variety of issues related to the evolution of galaxies. He describes his research group as mainly focusing "on using observations from the Hubble Space Telescope to discover the most distant galaxies in the universe, and to trace how these galaxies evolve through time."

The KRTS listening area is lucky enough to be home to some of the darkest skies in the nation. The McDonald Observatory’s facilities and telescopes are located on Mount Locke and Mount Fowlkes outside of Fort Davis, Texas. The observatory is a research unit of The University of Texas at Austin, and is one of the world’s leading centers for astronomical research, teaching, and public education and outreach. The McDonald Observatory celebrates its 75th Anniversary in 2014. Tune in to Talk at Ten on April 29 to hear the next conversation from this fascinating series.