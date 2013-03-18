© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Dr. Michelle Selk & Missy Embrey

Published March 18, 2013 at 9:15 AM CDT
proof-sul-ross-photo
Sul Ross theatre students rehearse Proof (Sul Ross Photo)

The Sul Ross Theatre Department's latest production, Proof by David Auburn, opens Friday, March 22. On today's episode, director Dr. Michelle Selk and actress Missy Embry join Talk at Ten to preview the performance.  The play tells the story of a mathematical family torn apart by mental illness as it questions the true authorship of a revolutionary proof.

Proof runs March 22-24 and March 29-31 in the Studio Theatre of the Francois Fine Arts Building. Evening performances are Friday and Saturday at 8:15 PM and Sunday matinees are at 2 PM. More information is available on the Sul Ross website.

West Texas Talk
Latest Episodes: