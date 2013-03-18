Dr. Michelle Selk & Missy Embrey

The Sul Ross Theatre Department's latest production, Proof by David Auburn, opens Friday, March 22. On today's episode, director Dr. Michelle Selk and actress Missy Embry join Talk at Ten to preview the performance. The play tells the story of a mathematical family torn apart by mental illness as it questions the true authorship of a revolutionary proof.

Proof runs March 22-24 and March 29-31 in the Studio Theatre of the Francois Fine Arts Building. Evening performances are Friday and Saturday at 8:15 PM and Sunday matinees are at 2 PM. More information is available on the Sul Ross website.