Matthew Shetrone - KRTS Astronomy Series

On the last Monday of each month, KRTS’s Talk at Ten features a conversation with an astronomer from The McDonald Observatory. In this episode, we speak with Matthew Shetrone, a resident astronomer at the observatory's Hobby Eberly Telescope. Shetrone discusses his research and running the night-to-night observations at the HET, where he collects data for himself and other astronomers. He holds a PhD in astronomy and astrophysics from The University of California at Santa Cruz and an undergraduate degree in astronomy from UT Austin.

The KRTS listening area is lucky enough to be home to some of the darkest skies in the nation. The McDonald Observatory’s facilities and telescopes are located on Mount Locke and Mount Fowlkes outside of Fort Davis, Texas. The observatory is a research unit of The University of Texas at Austin, and is one of the world’s leading centers for astronomical research, teaching, and public education and outreach. The McDonald Observatory celebrates its 75th Anniversary in 2014. Tune in to Talk at Ten on March 25 to hear the next conversation from this fascinating series.