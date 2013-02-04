On today's Talk at Ten program, Marfa resident Marie Blazek joins us to discuss and read from her new memoir, Let Go of the Rope. The book chronicles her childhood in Texas, experiences with marriage and motherhood, and life-changing travels in the Mexican village of Tepoztlan. Blazek has two readings in the Big Bend this week. She'll read on Thursday, February 7, at 6 PM at Front Street Books in Alpine, and Friday, February 8, at 6 PM at the Marfa Book Company. In addition to her recently published memoir, Blazek is also an active potter and blogger.