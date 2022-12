Jessica Ryan of Who Said Vaudeville Was Dead? joins us on Talk at Ten to discuss the variety shows tour of West Texas. In addition to portraying her vaudeville alter-ego, Vaude-Villa, Ryan is WSVWD?'s Events Coordinator, Artist Manager, and "Ring Master." WSVWD perform in Marfa at Padre’s on Friday Jan 18, and on Saturday Jan 19 at The Starlight Theatre in Terlingua.