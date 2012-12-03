Last month, we spoke with author Joe Nick Patoski about his new book, The Dallas Cowboys. It is subtitled “The Outrageous History of the Biggest, Loudest, Most Hated, Best Loved Football Team in America.”

Patoski’s previous books included biographies of musicians Willie Nelson, Selena, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, as well works about the Texas landscape. The author is also a KRTS DJ for the General Store on KRTS, the first Saturday night of the month, with the “Texas Music Hour of Power.”