West Texas Talk

Beth Nobles & Randall Kinzie

Published October 29, 2012 at 11:28 AM CDT
Beth Nobles and Randall Kinzie visit the KRTS Studios to speak about the launch of the new membership program for Texas Mountain Trail.

The Mountain Trail region is the westernmost of the 10 heritage regions in Texas. The Texas Heritage Trails Program is the tourism initiative of the Texas Historical Commission. The region encompasses sites ranging from Spanish missions in El Paso to recreational opportunities in Big Bend National Park to the legacy of buffalo soldiers in the Davis Mountains.

